Patten Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 112,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,062,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHDG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.89. 530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,788. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $38.54.

