PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,771 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.09. The stock had a trading volume of 401,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,217,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

