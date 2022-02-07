PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $107,575.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $92,194.12.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65.

On Monday, December 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $74,987.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $134,790.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $43.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

