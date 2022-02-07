PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sells $180,960.54 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PCB stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $366.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. On average, research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCB. Raymond James boosted their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

