PEAK6 Investments LLC Boosts Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,153 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $516.93 million, a PE ratio of 392.48 and a beta of 1.61. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

