Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $44.68 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,914 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 0.9% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.82. 8,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.98. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,869 shares of company stock worth $27,808,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

