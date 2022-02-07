Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $66.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $66,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.58. 3,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,025. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.00 and its 200-day moving average is $223.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $195.92 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

