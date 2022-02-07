Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 3,153 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 18,905.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $213.22. 4,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.25 and a 200 day moving average of $201.97. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.11 and a fifty-two week high of $216.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.