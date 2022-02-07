Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 51,895 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $228.85. The stock had a trading volume of 49,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $440.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.47. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

