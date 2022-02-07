Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 72,862 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,862 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $27,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,483. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

