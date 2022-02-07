Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 8,350 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $17,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,554 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,271,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,196,000 after purchasing an additional 386,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.77. 7,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,583. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $92.08.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.