Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 8,350 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $17,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,554 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,271,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,196,000 after purchasing an additional 386,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.77. 7,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,583. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $92.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.