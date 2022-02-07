Peloton Interactive (PTON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $24.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $155.52.

Several analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

