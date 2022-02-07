Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by CBRE Group

CBRE Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised Penn National Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.94.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $44.99 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after acquiring an additional 216,755 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,422,000 after acquiring an additional 99,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

