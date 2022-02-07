Performance Food Group (PFGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Performance Food Group has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.50. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $684,122. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 385.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,906 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 39,618 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

