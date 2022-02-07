Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.42% of Perion Network worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 882.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 814,344 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 108,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perion Network by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
