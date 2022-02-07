PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Price Target Increased to C$1.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

PetroShale (CVE:PSH) had its target price boosted by Haywood Securities from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PetroShale stock opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50. PetroShale has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$565.26 million and a PE ratio of -7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PetroShale (CVE:PSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that PetroShale will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

