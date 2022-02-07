Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $11.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,692.41 or 0.99787266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00074477 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.86 or 0.00256775 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00336716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00160280 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006656 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001288 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,746,431 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

