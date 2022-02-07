Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0001 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $449,829.04 and approximately $21,535.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002735 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006664 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

