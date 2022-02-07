Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $27.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,387.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

