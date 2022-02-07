Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

HFWA opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 84,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 80,493 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after buying an additional 274,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 100.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79,190 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

