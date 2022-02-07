Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Heritage Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $883.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $6,515,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 64.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,359,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 81,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

