pNetwork (PNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.67 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $32.67 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001672 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00043050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00107675 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 84,602,225 coins and its circulating supply is 44,494,277 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

