PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources comprises 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,034,000 after buying an additional 145,340 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,871,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,064,000 after buying an additional 702,828 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,847,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,908,000 after buying an additional 55,514 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,658,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,666,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PNM Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,296,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

PNM opened at $45.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

