Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys Shares of 106,907 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 106,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $923.32 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,013.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $902.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,507,410 shares of company stock worth $3,563,714,264 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.