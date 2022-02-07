Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,740 shares during the quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical makes up 0.7% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 1.92% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $174,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,904,399. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $131.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average is $126.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.