Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $252.04 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,179,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 204,069 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises 1.0% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.51% of Marvell Technology worth $252,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology stock opened at $71.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.