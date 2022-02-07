Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $71.06 Million Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,135 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.56% of Guardant Health worth $71,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Guardant Health by 34,179.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,044,000 after purchasing an additional 819,274 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $63,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,448,000 after buying an additional 486,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 601.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 533,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,286,000 after buying an additional 457,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $524,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection.

