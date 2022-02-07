Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $92.85 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,250 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.72% of W. R. Berkley worth $92,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.
In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WRB opened at $89.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $90.42.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.
W. R. Berkley Profile
W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.
