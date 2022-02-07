Polar Capital Holdings Plc Trims Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,172 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.28% of Travelers Companies worth $106,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 10,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.28, for a total transaction of $1,881,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,870 shares of company stock worth $20,885,413. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $171.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.85 and a 12-month high of $173.82.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

