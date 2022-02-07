Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.13) to GBX 1,170 ($15.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.18) to GBX 1,400 ($18.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.18) to GBX 1,450 ($19.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,503.33 ($20.21).

LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,055.50 ($14.19) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,236.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,361.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.35). The firm has a market cap of £5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

