PONO Capital Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 7th (NASDAQ:PONOU)

PONO Capital’s (NASDAQ:PONOU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 7th. PONO Capital had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of PONO Capital’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PONOU opened at $10.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.48. PONO Capital has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PONOU. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PONO Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PONO Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PONO Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PONO Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of PONO Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000.

