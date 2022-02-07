Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Insider Sells £10,922.56 in Stock

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) insider Duncan Leggett sold 9,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56), for a total value of £10,922.56 ($14,684.81).

Shares of PFD stock opened at GBX 114.60 ($1.54) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.04. The company has a market cap of £985.01 million and a PE ratio of 11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09. Premier Foods plc has a 12-month low of GBX 86.64 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 127 ($1.71).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

