Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Plans $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.
Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 16.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.
Shares of PFG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,362. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.90. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Principal Financial Group
Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.
