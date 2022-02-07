Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,914,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after buying an additional 176,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,574,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 166,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 38.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIVX opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $240.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.27. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

