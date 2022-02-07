Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,225 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after buying an additional 1,131,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,527,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

