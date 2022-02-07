Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth $28,685,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,217,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $135.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.34%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

