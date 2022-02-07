Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,568 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 54.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,793,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 285,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,776,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $250.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.07. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $275.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

