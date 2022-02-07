Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,705 shares of company stock worth $24,170,719 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $613.31 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $666.63 and its 200-day moving average is $650.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.