Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 54.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Shares of JLL opened at $250.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.56 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.26 and a 200-day moving average of $250.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

