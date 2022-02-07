Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SAP opened at $126.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.55. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $119.04 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
