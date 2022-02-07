Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after acquiring an additional 518,251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after acquiring an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,225,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,310,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $131.16 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $126.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,904,399. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

