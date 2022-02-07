Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $128.26 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

