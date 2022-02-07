Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

OKE opened at $62.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

