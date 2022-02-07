Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,225,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,310,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,474 shares of company stock worth $15,904,399. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

NYSE BHVN opened at $131.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.92. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.