Prologis, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Prologis in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

PLD has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $153.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.52 and its 200 day moving average is $143.88. Prologis has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,085,000 after purchasing an additional 49,881 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,437,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

