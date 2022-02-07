Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Shares Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Prospector Capital worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 508,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 93.5% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospector Capital by 20.7% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prospector Capital by 64.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRSR opened at $9.75 on Monday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.