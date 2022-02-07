PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Holdings Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,813,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 976,937 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 6.81% of PTC Therapeutics worth $179,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 373,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $29,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $844,560. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $42.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

