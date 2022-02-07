Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Sells $323,571.30 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:PEG opened at $66.64 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

