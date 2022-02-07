Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to report sales of $14.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.57 million and the highest is $14.80 million. Pulmonx posted sales of $9.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $48.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.28 million to $49.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $73.07 million, with estimates ranging from $69.08 million to $77.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pulmonx.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $279,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $899,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,659 shares of company stock worth $3,121,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. 290,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,587. The stock has a market cap of $992.44 million, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

