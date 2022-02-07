PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PHM opened at $48.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

